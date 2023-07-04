Prom Price Tops $4.11 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00013200 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $75.02 million and $1.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,145.04 or 1.00012381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.03059754 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,735,022.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.