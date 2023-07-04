Private Ocean LLC Takes $8.79 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

