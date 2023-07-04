Private Ocean LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

