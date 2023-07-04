Private Ocean LLC Acquires 581 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 58.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

