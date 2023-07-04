Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

