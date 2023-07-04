PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,257. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

