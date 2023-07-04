PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,257. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

