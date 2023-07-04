PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

