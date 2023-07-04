Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

