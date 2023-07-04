Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

