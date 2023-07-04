Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.