Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

