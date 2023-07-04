Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $942.15 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 938,552,716 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.