Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $941.02 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 938,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

