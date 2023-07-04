Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,736,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 1,096,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,868. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

