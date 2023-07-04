Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $335.08. The company had a trading volume of 244,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,496. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

