Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 899,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,686. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

