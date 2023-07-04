Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,016. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

