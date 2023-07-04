Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

PAAS opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.