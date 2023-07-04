Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.19. The company had a trading volume of 530,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,378. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

