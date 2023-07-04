Paladin Advisory Group LLC Buys 677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,021,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

