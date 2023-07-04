Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 363,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

