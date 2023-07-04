Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

