Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.02 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $283,141.62 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,032.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00346161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00910236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00542051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00064293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00143958 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,743,238 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.