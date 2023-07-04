Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OVT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

