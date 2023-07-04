Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OVL remained flat at $35.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

