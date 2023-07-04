Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,232,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

