Orchid Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $56.06 million and $9.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,162.13 or 0.99983131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05227671 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,021,852.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

