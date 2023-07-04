Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.04 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,775.44 or 1.00046557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05799954 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,479,330.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.