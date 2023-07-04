Orbler (ORBR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $172,479.15

Orbler (ORBR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $136.68 million and approximately $172,479.15 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

