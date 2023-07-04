Oppenheimer Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $66.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,223 shares of company stock worth $3,820,526. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.