OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OncoCyte Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OCX remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 217,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,420. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

