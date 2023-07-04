Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $294.13 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.22 or 0.06301251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

