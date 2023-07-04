Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $301.74 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $301.74 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.34 or 0.06287267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05147896 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,740,227.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.