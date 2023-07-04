Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nuvei Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.97. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $43.81.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Nuvei by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nuvei by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 3,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 791,071 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $3,239,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.