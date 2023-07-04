Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.52. 32,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
