Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.52. 32,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

