Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

NOC traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.16. 239,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

