New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE GBR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.63.

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

