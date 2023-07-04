NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NET Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NET Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Hollysys Automation Technologies 13.63% 9.36% 6.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $707.46 million 1.54 $83.18 million $1.69 10.47

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats NET Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center, an on-ground control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; other signaling products, including automatic train operation system, track circuit, line-side electronic unit, balise transmission module, temporary speed restriction server, radio block center, and computer-based interlocking; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers integrated automation control system solutions, mechanical and electrical solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services, and installation services. The company serves manufacturing, banks, hospitals, airports, power plants, commercial centers, hotels, and infrastructure works. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

