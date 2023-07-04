Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nephros Stock Performance
Shares of NEPH remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,971. Nephros has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
