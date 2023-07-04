Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Position Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Navigator by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 37,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $972.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

