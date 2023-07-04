Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

