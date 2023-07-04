Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
