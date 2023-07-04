Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,667.91

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $43,667.91 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00208781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00056777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,487,680 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

