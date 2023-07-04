Nano Trading Up 7.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $98.79 million and $1.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00347060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00915765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00543066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00064834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00150861 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

