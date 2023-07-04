MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 47000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

