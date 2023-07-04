MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $28,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 396,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after buying an additional 253,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

