Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

MNRO stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. Monro's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monro by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Monro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

