Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.23 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $501.76 million, a P/E ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

