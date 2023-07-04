Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.23 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $501.76 million, a P/E ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 0.77.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
