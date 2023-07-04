Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in June

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Minor International Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minor International Public
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.