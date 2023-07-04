Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in June

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

