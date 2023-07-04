Metal (MTL) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Metal (MTL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004352 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $90.05 million and $62.62 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

