Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 231,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of MSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 8,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,244. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSB shares. TheStreet cut Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

